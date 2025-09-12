Kolkata: When it comes to canards, we at times love to feast on them.

Here’s the latest – Sachin Tendulkar set to hold the much-coveted post of the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As a section of the media and social media went berserk over the Master Blaster on the verge of sitting on the masnad of Indian cricket, SRT Sports Management, the company, which manages the Little Master, took to social media to allay all speculations.

“It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

And the statement added, “We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations,” it added.

Let’s not forget Tendulkar’s former opening partner in ODIs Sourav Ganguly was the BCCI president for an eventful period which saw a lot of churnings in Indian cricket including the captaincy drama involving Virat Kohli.

There were stories doing the rounds that a legendary cricketer would be the new boss of Indian cricket, now with Tendulkar clarifying he is not in contention, the truth has been unveiled.

BCCI, is scheduled to hold elections at its Annual General Meeting on September 28.

World Cup winner Roger Binny who was appointed the BCCI president in October 2022, has to make way for a new incumbent with his stint coming to an end earlier this year after he turned 70.

But with Tendulkar not in the race, the million-dollar question is: Who is that legend set to call the shots after Binny?

Fingers crossed!