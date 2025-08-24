Guwahati: Sourav Ganguly is set to begin his maiden stint as coach. That’s great news!

The former Indian captain has been appointed head coach of the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20.

This stint also marks his debut as a coach with enough indications he could be roped in to helm Indian cricket in the near future.

Dada earlier on has mentored the Delhi Capitals but never ever dabbled in coaching.

The Pretoria Capitals stint heralds a nee beginning for the Prince of Calcutta, one of the most successful Indian skippers.

“The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach,” the Pretoria wrote on Instagram.

The Centurion awaits ?#RoarSaamMore #BetwaySA20 pic.twitter.com/6ywp7U7ktw — Pretoria Capitals (@PretoriaCapsSA) August 24, 2025

A veteran of 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, Ganguly brings a wide range of experience.

His knowledge of the game and perspective would come in handy for the Pretoria Capitals.

Time and again Dada had hinted at being interested in coaching India.

Hence, the Pretoria Capitals job can be hailed as a prelude.

Yes that is because as we mentioned earlier Dada wants to be in the thick of things in the larger interest of Indian cricket and wants to be in the thick of things.

All in the interest of Indian cricket!

Gautam Gambhir‘s stint as coach will come to an end in time.

And with Ganguly stepping in, it is quite likely that he may be considered for the plum job.

Of course if political dynamics play spoilsport.

The former BCCI chief has been successful as an administrator, and one hopes he would blossom as a coach too.

Ganguly has also thrown his hat in the ring for the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

But there are too many responsibilities on the cards, yet Dada has arrived!