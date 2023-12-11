Agartala: Former Indian cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is set to officially become the brand ambassador for Tripura tourism.

Ganguly will formalize the agreement with the Tripura government on Monday, December 11.

To highlight the state’s historical and cultural significance, he will also participate in a photo shoot at two key locations – Chobimura, a rock sculpture site in southern Tripura, and Ujjayanta Palace, the iconic former royal palace in Agartala.

Both the Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, and the Tourism Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, said that Ganguly’s involvement will significantly boost the state’s tourism sector.

Chowdhury stated that the decision to appoint Ganguly as the brand ambassador was made after the former cricketer readily accepted the government’s request.