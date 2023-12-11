Guwahati: As the police turned vigilant in Guwahati, Assam rave parties may be reportedly shifting now to neighbouring Meghalaya.

As per sources, the incident has come to light after a person, Digbijoy Navis alias Diki, the owner of a tattoo studio in Guwahati was arrested for his alleged involvement in supplying drugs at “rave parties”.

As per a source, a team of the Guwahati Police apprehended Navis on Thursday from his apartment in Guwahati’s Hengerabari.

After his arrest, the accused was found in possession of 33 grams of cocaine and 11.64 grams of MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine), commonly known as molly or mandy.

His assistant, Kundan Thakur was also arrested during the raid.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah after the arrest said that Navis was on the radar of the police for his alleged actions.

A source added that the police have now found inputs, that the people involved in rave parties have now shifted their locations to Meghalaya.

The source also stated that the suspects book private resorts and sites to organise “disguised” raves.

An investigation is now being carried out regarding the matter but since the jurisdiction is not under Assam Police, not much can be done.

However, the police have started cracking down on people who have set base in Guwahati with such drugs.

The source informed that resorts and pubs in Guwahati, suspected of hosting rave parties and facilitating drug supply, are under investigation.