Shillong: After maintaining silence for a considerable period, the BJP, a partner in the NPP-led MDA 2.0 government, has finally spoken out against rampant illegal coal mining in Meghalaya.

The party urged the government to act seriously following the High Court’s scathing observations on the issue.

Spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang acknowledged the lack of transparency in the government’s actions, stating, “The government has been filing affidavits in the High Court, but we don’t have access to the documents. However, the state must take concrete steps against these illegalities.”

While acknowledging the party’s past vocal stance against corruption, Kharkrang justified the current silence by claiming the lack of “solid evidence” at the moment.

He added, “We will raise our voice when concrete proof emerges.”

The High Court’s recent findings through Justice (retired) BP Katakey’s field visits to East Jaintia Hills and other areas painted a grim picture, terming the situation “alarming” and highlighting continued illegal mining and transportation activities.

The court directed the East Jaintia Hills SP to clarify on dumped “freshly-mined” coal near National Highway 6 and Don Bosco College.