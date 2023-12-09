Guwahati: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla has stated that the extent of illegal coal mining in East Jaintia Hills (EJH) can only be confirmed after the auction of 32 lakh metric tonnes of coal currently in government custody.

Speaking to reporters, Shylla acknowledged that the auction process has been delayed, leaving the coal unsecured and potentially vulnerable to illegal extraction.

“Until this large coal stockpile is auctioned off, it’s difficult to determine if illegal mining is still happening,” Shylla explained.

He added that any additional coal discovered after the auction would be a clear indication of ongoing illegal activity in the region.

Earlier, Meghalaya People Coal Trader Welfare Organisation president, John Frankie Rymbai, urged the state government to expedite the release of unused coal challans from auctions held in May and November.

This move, he says, is crucial to prevent revenue loss and promote legal coal transportation.

With the festive season approaching, local businesses are uniting in their appeal for the government to allow them to transport coal legally with proper documentation.