Applications are invited for recruitment of 99 vacant positions or career in UCIL in 2025.

Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Trainees in 2025.

Name of posts :

Management Trainee (EDP) Management Trainee (Personnel) Management Trainee (Electrical) Management Trainee (Mining) Management Trainee (Mechanical) Management Trainee (Chemical) Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical) Diploma Trainee (Civil) Diploma Trainee (Mechanical) Diploma Trainee (Mining) Graduate Operational Trainee (Survey) Diploma Trainee (Electrical) Diploma Trainee (Instrumentation) Graduate Operational Trainee (CR&D / HPU) Graduate Operational Trainee (Physics)

No. of posts :

Management Trainee (EDP) : 1 Management Trainee (Personnel) : 3 Management Trainee (Electrical) : 2 Management Trainee (Mining) : 7 Management Trainee (Mechanical) : 2 Management Trainee (Chemical) : 2 Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical) : 10 Diploma Trainee (Civil) : 3 Diploma Trainee (Mechanical) : 9 Diploma Trainee (Mining) : 36 Graduate Operational Trainee (Survey) : 3 Diploma Trainee (Electrical) : 10 Diploma Trainee (Instrumentation) : 4 Graduate Operational Trainee (CR&D / HPU) : 5 Graduate Operational Trainee (Physics) : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per UCIL norms. Candidates should have a valid GATE-2025 / UGC NET June 2025 scores.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ucil.gov.in/jobportal/public/index.php

Opening of online applications is 25th August 2025

Last date for submission of applications is 24th September 2025

Application Fees :

General (UR), OBC (NCL), EWS : Rs. 500/-

SC / ST / PwBD / Female / Internal : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here