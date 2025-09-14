Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during public rallies in Darrang and Golaghat in Assam on Sunday.

Modi accused the party of protecting illegal infiltrators and anti-national forces while undermining India’s security.

At an event in Darrang, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore, Modi warned that such leniency threatens Assam’s demographic balance and national integrity.

Speaking at a programme in Golaghat where multiple development works are being launched. These will drive Assam's growth and give momentum to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. https://t.co/D0qbZd7dU1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2025

He urged the BJP’s “double-engine government” to stay vigilant against external threats.

Modi specifically accused Congress of supporting infiltrators. He said, “Congress, instead of supporting the Indian Army, backs terrorists groomed by Pakistan… Congress protects infiltrators and anti-national forces.”

His remarks, met with cheers from a massive crowd, emphasized BJP’s firm stance on border security in the sensitive Northeast region, where influx from neighboring countries has long caused tension.

Modi highlighted that his administration’s policies, including enhanced surveillance and the Citizenship Amendment Act, aim to protect indigenous communities from unchecked migration.

Shifting to cultural issues, Modi expressed deep anguish over Congress’s disrespect toward Bharat Ratna awardee and Assam’s iconic singer-lyricist Bhupen Hazarika.

He said, “I feel pained over Congress’ insults to Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika,” recalling how a Congress leader mocked the award as one given to “dancers and singers.”

Modi defended his decision to honor Hazarika with the nation’s highest civilian award and asked the audience, “Tell me, did I do right or wrong in honoring Bhupen Da with Bharat Ratna? Did Congress do right or wrong by insulting him?”

He portrayed Hazarika as a unifying voice during turbulent times, noting, “Decades ago, when the Northeast suffered neglect and violence, Bhupen Da kept voicing India’s unity.”

The Prime Minister also referenced former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s handling of the 1962 India-China war.

Modi said, “In 1962, when the India-China war occurred, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru made remarks during the Chinese invasion. The wounds of the people of the Northeast still haven’t healed.”

He used this example to highlight what he called Congress’s long-standing neglect of the region.

On a personal note, Modi spoke about his devotion to Lord Shiva to show his resilience against political attacks.

He said, “No matter how much abuse Congress hurls at me, I am a devotee of Lord Shiva; I absorb it all. But when someone else is insulted, I cannot tolerate it. I know their entire ecosystem will say Modi has started ‘crying’ again, but if I do not share my emotions with my God, then with whom should I? These people are my remote control, I have no other remote control…” He added in Hindi, “Mujhe kitne hi gaaliya de, main Bhagwan Shiv ka bhakt hoon, saara zehar nikal leta hoon… but when someone else is insulted, I cannot tolerate that.”

Turning to development achievements, Modi praised Assam’s transformation under BJP governance, sharply contrasting it with Congress’s tenure.

He said, “Congress ruled Assam for decades but built only three bridges over the Brahmaputra River, while we constructed six in the last 10 years.”

He described the state as a growing “health hub” and stressed the Northeast’s critical role in realizing the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

Modi said, “Today, India is one of the fastest-growing countries in the world, and Assam is also among the fastest-growing states.”

He added, “There was a time when Assam lagged behind in development and could not keep pace with the country. But today, Assam is growing at a rate of 13 percent.”

Modi outlined ambitious connectivity plans, stating, “Connectivity plays a crucial role in the development of any region, and our government is committed to enhancing connectivity in the Northeast.”

He specified that this includes developing physical infrastructure such as roads, railways, and airways, as well as improving digital connectivity through 5G, the internet, and broadband services.

He reaffirmed BJP’s commitment to preserving Assam’s rich cultural heritage alongside economic progress, declaring, “BJP’s double-engine government commits to protecting Assam’s culture and ensuring development.”

In a nod to recent security achievements, Modi referenced his visit following “Operation Sindoor,” which he called “a huge success with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya.”

Modi also shared a forward-looking idea for national defense: “I have proposed the idea of a Sudarshan Chakra in the future security policy.”

The rally, attended by thousands in Darrang district’s heart, served as a high-energy platform for BJP’s outreach in Assam ahead of upcoming elections, blending emotional appeals with policy promises.

Modi’s hour-long address resonated deeply with the audience, who responded with loud applause, especially to his attacks on the opposition.

Later in Golaghat, he said, “Congress gave lands to infiltrators during its tenure here. Due to its votebank politics, Assam is today facing demographic change. I appreciate the Assam government for launching Mission Basundhra.”