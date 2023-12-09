Guwahati: Two adult elephants were found dead in the east Digaru area of Karbi Anglong in Assam on Saturday morning.

The cause of death is suspected to be electrocution from a high-voltage wire located near the elephants’ “habitat”.

Forest officials arrived at the scene after locals discovered the carcasses and launched an investigation into the incident.

It was unknown how exactly the elephant came in contact with the wire.

However, it has been suspected that the wires may have been installed to keep wild animals, especially elephants, from entering cropland.

In a separate incident, a newborn elephant calf died while undergoing medical treatment in Kampur, Nagaon district, on the same day.

The calf was born on Friday and reportedly fell ill shortly after. Forest officials intervened, tranquillized the calf, and transported it to a medical facility, but unfortunately, it died during treatment.