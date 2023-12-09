Guwahati: A man from Assam, who was abducted on December 4 under the pretence of renting his car, was rescued by police on Saturday from William Nagar in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district.

As per reports, Mustafizur Rahman, a 22-year-old car driver from Boalia village in Mankachar, received a call on December 4 requesting his car rental services.

He left home with his vehicle to attend the job but he never returned.

Later that day, his father received ransom demands on call.

The alleged kidnappers also threatened to Mustafizur if the police were involved.

However, the family reached out to the police to seek help regarding the incident.

Acting on a complaint, a police team traced the mobile phone location and rescued Rahman from a hideout in William Nagar.

Two individuals, Kelsonath Sangma and Mofidul Haque, were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

Of the two, Sangma was a resident of Garo Hills while Haque was from Mankachar itself.

The police also recovered the missing car from Dudhnoi in Goalpara, Assam.

Investigation regarding the incident is being carried out.