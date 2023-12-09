Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state government is mulling spending Rs. 350 crore for the upgradation of the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Talking about the project, the chief minister said, “We need new enclosures for the zoo as the old ones have become dilapidated. We are thinking of constructing a children’s park for the young visitors of the zoo to spend some memorable time. We also have proposals for an interpretation centre, veterinary hospital and rescue centre among others in hand as of now.”

The chief minister visited the zoo in Guwahati on Saturday where he named a new Giraffe cub.

While feeding milk to the giraffe calf Sarma said, “The giraffe calf was rejected by the mother after birth. The zoo authorities then called an expert from Mumbai, Tushar Kulkarni, and took special care of the giraffe by feeding it 7.5 litres of milk daily.”

Sarma christened the newly born giraffe ‘Parijat’. He informed, “We received around 350 suggestions from the citizens and after a lucky draw, the giraffe was named Parijat suggested by one, Piya Kalita.”

The chief minister also informed the status of work for zoos in Silchar and Dibrugarh.

He said the work for zoos in Silchar and Dibrugarh is likely to begin soon.

“It is in the tender process now. Unlike Assam State Zoo, it will be an open zoo where animals will roam and visitors will be inside vehicles. It might take three to four years to complete,” he added.