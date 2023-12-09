SILCHAR: 8th century Hindu-Buddhist sculptures have been discovered near the Assam-Mizoram interstate border.

The discovery was made by assistant professor Dr Ganesh Nandi and researcher Dr Binoy Paul from the department of visual arts of the Assam University.

The ancient Hindu-Buddhist-influenced sculptures are believed to be around 1500 years old.

The artefacts were discovered in a hilly area near the Assam-Mizoram border.

The discovery was made at Kolalian village in Mamit district of Mizoram, located adjacent to Hailakandi district of Assam.

Majority of the local population in the area belongs to the Reang Tribes, who worship Hindu deities.

According to Dr Nandi, these stone works have similarities with the sculptures found in Tripura’s Unakoti and Pilak, which are believed to be created between 7th and 9th century.

“We believe that the sculptures found in Kolalian were created in similar period,” Nandi said.

He said that they found only one full-sized idol which looks like Lord Buddha (with the dress and style) but it seems like a female structure.

“We cannot be sure if it is a Buddha or a Hindu deity but the art form has similarities with the Buddha idols found in Cambodia,” he said.

Professor Nandi said that the art form of these sculptures is similar to the art forms found during Gupta and Paul periods (between 7500-1200 CE).

Meanwhile, an archaeological survey of India (ASI) team from Guwahati in Assam is likely to visit the area, where the discovery was made.