IMPHAL: The national human rights commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the authorities in the Northeast state of Manipur over the recent killing of 13 persons in Tengnoupal district of the state.

At least 13 persons lost their lives in a fierce gunfight at Leathao village in Tengnoupal district of Manipur on December 04.

The NHRC issued notices to the Manipur chief secretary and the state’s director general of police (DGP) over the killings.

The incident, as reported, indicates a ‘lapse’ on the part of the law enforcing agencies and the forces deployed to ensure peace and law and order in the state, the NHRC said in a statement.

The NHRC observed that the reported loss of 13 lives in an area, which remained calm since the tension erupted in Manipur in May this year, is “alarming and disturbing”.

The rights panel has asked the Manipur chief secretary and DGP to submit a detailed report on the incident within two weeks.

The report is expected to include information on the status of the FIR registered by the police and measures taken by the Manipur government to prevent similar incidents of violence.