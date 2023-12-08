Imphal: The critical state of Manipur’s environment was brought to light by 12-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

This international event, held from November 30 to December 12, 2023, saw participation from 187 world leaders and over 97,000 individuals.

Kangujam, who has garnered recognition for her activism, highlighted the devastating effects of climate change on Manipur‘s ecosystems and people.

She spoke of the frequent floods, droughts, landslides, and the increasing scarcity of drinking water due to deforestation in the hills.

“Most of the crops are washed away by severe flash floods every year,” she stated, “while 75 percent of the rivers and lakes are now dry and dead. The lush green hills/mountains are becoming a desert now. The state has lost 249 square kilometers of forest cover (1.48 percent) in ISFR 2021.”

In addition to representing Manipur, Ms. Kangujam also served as a special envoy for East Timor, an island nation facing similar environmental challenges. During the Faith Session of COP28, she emphasized the innocence of the Meetei community amidst the ongoing crisis in Manipur.