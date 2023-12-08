Agartala: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee Asish Kumar Saha on Friday demanded the state government to help the cyclone-affected farmers in the state with financial help as the farmers have been facing huge financial losses due to heavy rains for the past two days.

In a press statement, the PCC Chief said that the Tripura Pradesh Congress is concerned about the plight of all farmers associated with agriculture.

“The rains of the last two days have endangered the farmers and farmers of the state economically. It’s harvest time. But the crops were washed away due to heavy rains. Rice and vegetables are all washed away by the water.”

“The same incident happened last November. Last time under the influence of another cyclone shower, untimely rains in the state caused extensive damage to farmers’ paddy, winter vegetables and other crops. A month later, the situation is the same again,” the press statement reads.

He said that the people of the state were surprised to see that the government did not take any constructive role in removing the financial losses of the affected farmers.

“Farmers themselves shouldered their responsibility and took loans and started cultivating paddy and winter vegetables to cover the losses. But now the miseries of the farmers in the state will not end as the impact of Cyclone Michaung again brought heavy rains to the state. Therefore, the state president in his statement demanded the government to take immediate steps to alleviate the plight of farmers and farmers and provide financial compensation”, he demanded.