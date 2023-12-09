IMPHAL: A fast track court (crime against women) in Manipur has sentenced a 40-year-old rape convict to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 for raping and cheating a teenage girl, court officials said on Saturday.

According to the legal dossier, the court convicted Sounaojam Bocha (40) on November 17, 2023.

S Bocha concealed his real identity and raped a woman on June 5, 2012.

This came to the light when a complaint was lodged at Lamlai police station in Manipur, stating that the girl left her house around 1:50 pm on June 5, 2012, to buy some clothes from Imphal city.

But she failed to return home even after 5 pm on that day.

After searching for her whereabouts, the girl was stated to be in the care of a voluntary organization namely Sarmila Kanba Lup, Salanthong in Imphal East district of Manipur.

The girl later informed the court that she was on her way to Imphal when she met one Heikrujam Prem (Sounaojam Bocha) of Uripok in Imphal East, a driver.

Prem took her to Taj Restaurant in Mantripukhri, about 7 km from Imphal, and made her drink a juice.

After that, she lost consciousness and he (Prem) sexually assaulted her without her consent.

She continued that when she regained her senses, she found herself in the Salanthong area without her gold necklace and earrings.

In this connection, Lamlai police station registered a case and investigated the origin of Prem, whose real identity was found to be one S Bocha (40) of Yumnam Khunou village.

The fast track court on April 29, 2019, framed charges against S Bocha under Section 376/419 (Rape/Punishment for cheating by personation) of IPC.