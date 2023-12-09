Guwahati: The state government on Friday sanctioned Rs. 259 crore to construct libraries across the state for inculcating the reading habits among the students.

The approval to sanction the above-mentioned amount was given during the weekly cabinet meeting held on Friday.

The cabinet said that libraries for children and adolescents, and digital infrastructure will be created under the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24’.

Reading habits among children are dying fast with the advent of mobiles and this move by the state government is an effort to rebuild reading books and newspapers among the younger generation.

The scheme aims at commencing the construction of new libraries and procurement of books, furniture, and computers with internet connectivity in 2,197 village panchayats and 400 municipal wards for an estimated amount of Rs 259.70 crore.

This will ensure that children and adolescents get access to the latest books and are connected with the National Digital Resources.