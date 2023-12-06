Shillong: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has declared that the possibility of granting amnesty to members of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) relies solely on the participation of their top leaders in peace talks with the state and central governments.

“While the door remains open for discussions, only one formal round of talks has taken place. We hope to see further rounds until we achieve a conclusive solution,” Tynsong stated to reporters on December 6.

He further noted the absence of communication from the HNLC leadership, emphasizing that any information from the outfit must be channelled through their designated interlocutor.

Earlier in November, the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) stated the outfit would not participate in any discussions until the government agrees to drop all pending cases against them and sign a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, HNLC chairman Bobby Marwein and general secretary-cum-publicity secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said, “Currently, the initial round of official talks has commenced under the guidance of our former vice chairman. However, the government insists on the participation of the Chairman and General Secretary.”

“We have clearly stated that unless all pending cases against us are withdrawn or a framework agreement for a ceasefire is signed, the HNLC chairman or general secretary cannot participate in the discussions,” the HNLC said.

“Officially, we have entrusted our newly appointed vice chairman, Teimiki Laloo, with overseeing the process and evaluating its progress,” it added.