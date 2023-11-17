Guwahati: The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), a proscribed insurgent group in Meghalaya, stated on Friday the outfit will not participate in any discussions until the government agrees to drop all pending cases against them and sign a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, HNLC chairman Bobby Marwein and general secretary-cum-publicity secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said, “Currently, the initial round of official talks has commenced under the guidance of our former vice chairman. However, the government insists on the participation of the Chairman and General Secretary.”

“We have clearly stated that unless all pending cases against us are withdrawn or a framework agreement for a ceasefire is signed, the HNLC chairman or general secretary cannot participate in the discussions,” the HNLC said.

“Officially, we have entrusted our newly appointed vice chairman, Teimiki Laloo, with overseeing the process and evaluating its progress,” it added.

The outfit’s reactions came days after Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong reiterated that the state government is waiting for the decision of the HNLC on the request that the outfit’s chairman and general secretary should be present in the second round of peace talks to be held very soon.

Marwein and Nongtraw said that the HNLC has actively sought political dialogue with the Government of India in an effort to establish lasting peace.

“We firmly believe that a political solution is essential for sustainable peace. Therefore, it is crucial that peace talks are not contingent upon predetermined terms. If conditions are to be imposed, they should be agreed upon by both parties rather than dictated by one side alone,” the out said.

Stating that peace talks are intended to facilitate a solution through negotiations and diplomatic efforts, the leaders of the outfit said, “However, the Government of India seems to perceive these talks as a form of surrender or disarmament.”

“We desire a lasting peace that encompasses freedom and justice while acknowledging and respecting the concerns and aspirations of the Hynniewtrep people as a unified entity. We firmly oppose any notion of temporary peace that could jeopardize our national existence and right to self-determination,” they concluded.