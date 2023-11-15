GUWAHATI: Morigaon district committee of Asom Sattra Mahasabha (ASM) in Assam, on Wednesday (November 15), lodged an FIR with Morigaon police station against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Lok Sabha MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal.

The FIR was lodged against Ajmal in Assam for allegedly humiliating “vaishnavite culture” by throwing away a “Seleng Sadar” in a public meeting at Laharighat in Morigaon district of Assam.

The revered “Seleng Sadar” is a symbol of deep respect in Assamese vaishnavite culture.

“I have lodged a defamation suit against Ajmal for dishonouring Seleng Sadar,” said Bimal Chandra Borkakoty, general secretary of Morigaon district committee of Asom Sattra Mahasabha (ASM).

“It sends a bad message to the Assamese community. It will create disorder in society. I lodged the FIR so that nobody repeats it. We want to live peacefully in Assam. If we do not think of us who will think,” Barkakaty said.

Also read: Alcohol prices in Assam is less compared to Karnataka: Pijush Hazarika

Ajmal was greeted with a “Seleng Sadar” in the meeting.

AIUDF vice president Maulana Abdul Kadir, Assam MLAs Aminul Islam, Karimuddin Barbhuyan, Hafiz Rafikul Islam, Mujibur Rahman, Narjul Islam and Ashraful Hussain were also present in the meeting.

In his address, Ajmal claimed that AIUDF candidates will win Dhubri, Nagaon and Karimganj seats in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This latest controversy came hot on the heels of Ajmal’s presence in the “Sishu-Yuva-Aimatri Samoroh” organized by Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha at Dhupdhara in Goalpara district of Assam on November 5.