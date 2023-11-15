GUWAHATI: Just a day after Assam minister Pijush Hazarika compared the fuel prices in Assam and Kerala, the BJP leader has now compared the prices of alcohol in the Northeast state and that in the Congress-ruled Karnataka.

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika, who on many occasions have received flak for his statements on various issues, said that the prices of alcohol in the Northeast state is cheaper compared to Congress-ruled Karnataka.

“While a 750 ML alcohol bottle costs Rs 835 in Assam, the same quantity in Karnataka translates to a staggering Rs 2155,” said Pijush Hazarika.

The Assam minster attributed the “high prices” of alcohol in Karnataka to fact that “the Congress-led state of Karnataka imposes three times more taxes on alcohol compared to Assam”.

He said that the Assam government “firmly opposes such practices and pledges to minimize taxation while striving for maximum development”.

“We will continue to voice our criticisms, with the ultimate goal of providing relief and benefitting all segments of society,” Assam minister Pijush Hazarika said.

Earlier, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika compared the fuel prices between Assam and Kerala, saying that petrol prices in Assam is lower compared to that in CPI-M-ruled Kerala.

“In Kerala, governed by the CPI-M, considered proletariat, petrol is at Rs 108, while in Assam, it’s Rs 98,” the Assam minister had said.