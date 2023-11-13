Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead outside his home in Joynagar South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal this morning.

His supporters caught a man suspected of being involved in the murder and beat him to death.

The ruling party’s supporters also set fire to several homes in the area.

Local Trinamool leaders have alleged that CPM supporters were behind the killing, but CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty has trashed the charge and said the murder is a “result of internal strife within the Trinamool”.

Police said one person has been arrested in connection with the killing and investigation is on.