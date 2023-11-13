Guwahati: An adult elephant was discovered dead by forest rangers at Raimona National Park in Assam on Monday.

The tusker, believed to have been shot by poachers, also had its trunk chopped off.

The carcass was found at the Kachugaon division of the national park and is estimated to have been killed around five days before it was discovered.

Also Read: Assam: Two brothers drown in Brahmaputra paying homage to dead mother in Dibrugarh

Forest officials have initiated an investigation into the incident and are working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

This incident comes just weeks after another wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field in Krishnai of Assam’s Goalpara district.

Also Read: Assam: Panic in MLA Hostel after “bullet hole” discovered on window

The cause of death in that case is still under investigation.

The poaching of elephants for their tusks and other body parts is a major threat to the species.