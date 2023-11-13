Guwahati: A small hole on a window pane in the MLA Hostel in Dispur, Assam has created panic among the legislators living there as it has been suspected to have been caused by a bullet.

The “bullet hole” was reported on Sunday evening with the Leader of the Opposition at Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia raising serious concerns on the issue.

The “bullet hole” was reported on a window of the staircase entrance of the Block C of the hostel.

However, speaking on the issue, Guwahati Police Commissioner, Diganta Barah said that the matter is still under investigation.

He said that some people in the area told the police that the hole had been there for over a month while LoP Debabrata Saikia had said that he noticed it only today.

Barah added that the mark can also be something else and not necessarily caused by a bullet.

He added that the mark had been caused by something sharp but it was from the inside and not outside ruling out any possibility of a security lapse.

The Police Commissioner said usually a pellet mark is smaller but the mark on the window is bigger and hence there needs to be an investigation.

He also added that there are no security lapses in the area and all measures are being taken.

MLAs namely Rupjyoti Kurmi and Mrinal Saikia stay on the first floor of the MLA quarter, while, Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam live on the second floor and MLA and Leader of Opposition of the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia, BJP MLA Dipayan Chakraborty live on the third floor.