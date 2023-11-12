Imphal: A 39-year-old jawan of the Assam Rifles allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service rile in Manipur’s Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar on the east, officials said.

Birendrakumar shot himself while on duty at the Assam Rifles camp in Sansak village in northeast Manipur and died due to gunshot injuries on his neck.

The fellow troopers at the Sansak camp rushed to the sentry post after hearing a gunshot at around 10 pm on Saturday.

To their surprise, Birendrakumar was found dead with the Self Loading Rifle allotted to him lying near his body.

The jawan is from Bihar, and his body is now lying at the JNIMS hospital for post-mortem, the source said.

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the official said.

?The cause of the suicide is now under investigation and a case has been registered in this connection, the police said.