Aizawl: Five Myanmar nationals were arrested for possessing heroin and unaccounted Indian currency notes altogether worth Rs. 19.52 crore during three separate operations in east Mizoram’s Champhai district, Assam Rifles sources said on Saturday.

Acting on specific information, Assam Rifles and state police carried out joint operations in Zote and Zokhawthar villages on the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Friday, the sources said.

An amount of 2.61 grams of heroin worth Rs 18.30 crore and unaccounted cash worth Rs. 1.21 crore were seized during the joint operations, it said.

The seized cash were in the denomination of Rs. 500, Rs. 200, Rs. 100 and Rs. 50.

Five Myanmar nationals were arrested for possessing the seized drug and illegal cash, it said.

The five accused and the seized contraband were handed over to Champhai police the same day, the sources added.