Guwahati: A young woman was found dead in an apartment in the Six Mile area of Guwahati, Assam on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Anju Dorji from Bokajan, was found lying on the bed in her apartment.

She reportedly was in a live-in relationship there with a man named Mani Khan.

Police were called to the scene by residents of the apartment, and the body was sent to GMCH for postmortem.

According to reports, Mani’s phone was switched off soon after Anju’s body was found. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

The cause of Anju’s death is yet to be ascertained, but police say they are suspicious of Mani.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.