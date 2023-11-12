Guwahati: One person was killed while another was injured after they crashed their motorcycle onto a parked truck in the Rangjuli area of Goalpara, Assam.

As per reports, the person driving the motorcycle died on the spot while the pillion suffered severe injuries.

The two had hit a truck from behind at a very high speed on their motorcycle.

The deceased was identified as Pawan Kumar Shah.

On the other hand, the injured was identified as Sutrajit Basumatary.

He has been taken to the hospital for further medical assistance.

Locals claimed that the truck was parked on the roadside and the duo collided with it after losing control of their motorcycle.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.