Guwahati: A man was beaten to death by his son and nephew on Saturday night in Siringkhat part II of Assam’s Duliajan town.

According to sources, the man, identified as Budhu Paharia, was attacked with a brick and stick over a family dispute.

He was beaten so badly that he died on the spot.

The accused son, Bijay Paharia, and nephew, Saun Paharia, were arrested by police and further investigation is underway.

Reportedly, a heated argument broke out among the three individuals following which the son and nephew brutally beat the deceased.

This is the second such incident in Assam in recent weeks. On November 3, a son beat his father to death with a brick and machete over a family dispute in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.