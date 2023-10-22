DIBRUGARH: Oil India Limited (OIL) has successfully pugged the spill from one of its shut-in well at Gazal Basti near the industrial town of Duliajan in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Sunday (October 22).

OIL’s well no NHK-67 at Gazal Basti near Duliajan in Assam had been spilling high-pressure fluids, mainly water, since October 19 after miscreants damaged the adapter of the well while cutting down and stealing a tree that was above the of the well.

The incident was first reported at around 9:30 pm on October 19.

OIL has lodged an FIR with the local police and also informed the Dibrugarh district administration in Assam.

Located within a depleted reservoir in Bordubi area, the well was said to be in shut-in condition since 2016.

According to OIL, its Crisis Management Team (CMT) was mobilised, while the Fire Tenders were also stationed at site and necessary measures taken on an emergent basis to cap the well.

An on-site task force was coordinating the activities on ground so as to control the spillage from the well.

OIL had declared an emergency on October 20 after the incident.

Consequent upon declaration of emergency, executives and employees of the company, who had applied for leaves (including station leaves) were asked not to proceed and remain in the station till further advice.