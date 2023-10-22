Guwahati: A pioneering all-women Durga Puja committee in Silchar, Assam, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The committee, formed by a group of homemakers in 1999, has been organizing the puja with unwavering dedication, overcoming challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee’s decision to conduct an all-woman Durga Puja was driven by a belief in women’s capabilities.

“Despite Goddess Durga being a woman, most pujas are conducted by men. We wanted to change this trend and demonstrate that women can do it too,” said a founder member.

This year’s silver jubilee celebration has been in the works for six months. “We started preparations right after last year’s puja and began collecting donations almost six months ago,” they said.

The theme for this year’s puja is a celebration of womanhood, represented by nine versions of Goddess Durga.

“These nine ‘rupas’ (versions) of Maa Durga symbolize women and their diverse moods. We believe that we are part of Maa Durga, and that is our celebration this year,” they explained.

The committee involves men only for carrying the Durga idol. Juthika Paul, an organizer, mentioned their desire to have a woman priest perform the puja but couldn’t find one.

While women priests have started performing Durga puja rituals in some pandals, it is not yet widespread.

Silchar’s all-woman Durga Puja committee is one of a few in Assam, with another notable one in Guwahati’s Pandu. Their efforts continue to empower women and challenge traditional gender roles in religious practices.