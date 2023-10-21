Maha Ashtami marks the commencement of the third day of Durga Puja festivities and is considered to be one of the most auspicious days as it celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Devotees dress up beautifully and go to a nearby temple or pandal to give Anjali ( the ritual of offering flowers to the Goddess along with the chanting of hymns) to Ma Durga who is the Mother of the Universe.

As per beliefs, the day of Maha Ashtami is the third day of Maa Durga’s annual five day visit on Earth along with her family by descending from the peaks of Mount Kailash where She is believed to reside eternally.

It is believed that Maa Durga’s divine energy peaks to its highest form on Maha Ashtami as She brought an end of the demon Mahisasura by killing him and thereby putting a final stop on spread of evil.

Devotees pay homage to the warrior manifestation of Maa Durga on Maha Ashtami.

One of the most spectacular rituals of Maha Ashtami is Sandhi Puja. Devotees participate actively in the ceremonial lighting of 108 lamps in the evening to worship Maa Durga.

Sandhi Puja commemorates the arrival of light in this world after the dark force of evil has been destroyed.

With the chanting of powerful hymns , the sound of dhaks along with soulful arati and the splendid divine display of lights from earthen lamps, Sandhi Puja is a magnificent sight to behold

Here are some wishes you can send to your loved ones on the day of Maha Ashtami 2023-

1. May Maa Durga bless you on this auspicious day with loads of happiness, success and prosperity. Shubho Maha Ashtami!

2. Let Ma Durga remove away all obstacles from your path and guide you to achieve your goals effortlessly. Happy Maha Ashtami!

3. May this holy occassion pf Maha Ashtami signify the dawn of a bright day filled with new hope and abundant joy.

4. Let the holy occasion of Maha Ashtami dispel away every kind of negativity from your life and refresh your presence with a new ray of positive energy. Shubho Maha Ashtami!

5. May Ma Durga always keep you and your family in the best of health and shower you all with abundant riches. Happy Maha Ashtami!

6. Have a glorious Maha Ashtami filled with joy. May the Divine Mother bless you immensely!

7. May Ma Durga fill your life with positivity on Her arrival on Earth. Shubho Maha Ashtami!