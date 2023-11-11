Guwahati: On Saturday, a suspected NSCN area commander, was shot and injured in an operation launched by the 23 Assam Rifles (AR) at Borgolai in Assam’s Tinsukia.

The injured identified as Ram Pradhan was apprehended by the AR after the clash.

Earlier this month, the Eastern Command Intelligence Battalion (ECIB) of the Indian Army and the Special Operation Team of Mon Police apprehended a hardcore cadre of NSCN (K-YA), self-styled Lt Jyachuk Wangsu alias Abo, from a hideout in Nagaland’s Mon district.

Wangsu, the son of Mannyem Wangsu from Chanu village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, had recently switched from NSCN(U) to NSCN(K-YA).

He was previously arrested in 2021 by Longding police and security forces on charges of possession of arms.

Sources indicate that Wangsu, along with other K-YA cadres, was consistently demanding extortion under the instructions of senior NSCN (K-YA) leaders – self-styled Brig Peyong Konyak, Self Styled Col. Botai Wangsu and Self Styled Capt Panchin Wangsu.

The arrests of Pradhan and Wangsu are significant blows to the NSCN (K-YA) and other insurgent groups in the region, said the operating team.