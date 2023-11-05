Dibrugarh: A 55-year-old Imam was stabbed to death inside a mosque in upper Assam‘s Tinsukia district on Sunday morning.

The victim, Maulana Tehzeeb Islam, was a resident of Bihar’s Purnia district and had been working as an Imam at a mosque in Tinsukia’s Makum Kolabari area.

Assam Police have arrested the prime accused, Mohammad Ibrahim Ahmed (42), a local resident. Ahmed reportedly entered the mosque with a machete and stabbed Maulana Tehzeeb Islam several times.

An eyewitness told media persons, “When I saw the man attacking the Imam with a machete while he was praying in the morning, I tried to stop him from behind. I dragged him outside the mosque, but he shoved me and managed to flee. I then called for assistance, but no one responded because it was too early in the morning. The Imam was killed on the spot.”

The incident sparked outrage in the Makum locality, and locals staged a protest demanding strict punishment for Ahmed.

Police said that they have registered a case against Ibrahim Ahmed under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him.

Ahmed has reportedly confessed to his crime and will be produced before the court today. Police said they will submit the chargesheet quickly.