Guwahati: A group of nine cadres from the proscribed rebel outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) left their camp on October 18, 2023, for an abduction mission in Assam‘s Tinsukia district.

The group was tasked with carrying out the abduction by Mriganga Asom, the area commander, and Nabajit Asom, the second-in-command of the banned outfit, said a police official.

However, two ULFA (I) cadres from the group, Polash Moran alias Gopal Asom and Kulang Moran alias Latest Asom, decided to desert the mission and surrender before the police, he said.

According to the police official, Polash Moran surrendered on November 1, while Kulang Moran, who was specifically assigned by Area Commander Mriganko Asom to track down Polash Moran, surrendered on November 4.

Upon interrogation of the surrendered cadres, it was confirmed that the sixteen-member group had indeed left the camp on a mission.

The police have launched area domination operations based on the information provided by the surrendered cadres and are reviewing the security of vulnerable persons in the area.

Following interrogation, the police recovered six AK rifles, one HK rifle, a grenade launcher with 20 shells, one pistol, and one hand grenade.

The recovered weapons were believed to be in the possession of the ULFA (I) cadres who had embarked on the abduction mission.