Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has signed a pact with a Dubai-based firm to promote the export of agriculture and allied sector products of the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based Lulu Hypermarket in New Delhi on Friday, officials said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed happiness over the agreement.

“Delighted to share that Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) has signed a five-year MoU with Lulu Hypermarket LLC, Dubai, UAE, for the supply of oranges and vegetables to Gulf countries,” CM Khandu wrote on Twitter.

This agreement paves the way for the supply of oranges and vegetables to Gulf countries, signifying an important milestone in agriculture and market linkage.

The MoU shall provide opportunities to our farmers to further extend their market presence on a global scale and also make agriculture more lucrative for them, the chief minister said.

“I extend my best wishes to all those involved in this landmark agreement,” he added.

The MoU, which is for five years, primarily covers the export of oranges, pumpkins and some other products from the state to the Gulf countries through the extensive network of Lulu Hypermarkets, one of the leading and diversified business conglomerates with more than 200 hypermarkets across the globe and a turnover of USD 8.5 billion.

The MoU was signed by APAMB CEO Okit Paling and the company’s CMD Zulfikar Kadavath.

The collaboration will open new avenues for the agricultural community, creating opportunities for farmers and producers to expand their reach and showcase their products on a global scale, the officials said.

Lulu Hypermarkets will work closely with APAMB to facilitate the export of a diverse range of agriculture and allied sector products from the state.

The collaboration is aimed at fostering economic growth, boost exports and enhance the overall well-being of the farmers.

APAMB is also in active discussion with Singapore-based exporters and plans to take advantage of the cargo flight from Guwahati to Singapore.