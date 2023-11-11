Guwahati: Assam BJP leader and Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on Saturday that he is ready to give a Rs 40 crore contract to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi if he joins the BJP.

Baruah, reacting to the reports of Suresh Bora, the president of Nagaon District Congress, said that he made the right decision.

Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah had claimed that Suresh Bora decided to switch to the BJP because of a Rs 12 crore contract that he might be given.

However, Jayanta Malla Baruah refuted the claim, saying that Suresh Borah and the other people joined the BJP because they were impressed by its ideology.

He added, “If a contract is all it takes for people to come and join the BJP, then I am ready to issue contract jobs to the Congress leaders.”

He added, “As per Bhupen Borah, Suresh Bora took a Rs 12 crore contract to join us. So, by that logic, Bhupen Borah can come here for a Rs 25 crore contract, which I can issue directly.”

He added that he would give them contracts under the Jal Jeevan Mission if they think that there is no value in ideologies.

He added that Bhupen Borah will be given a contract worth Rs 25 crore, Rakibul Hussain a contract worth Rs 30 crore, and Gaurav Gogoi a contract worth Rs 40 crore.

“If they agree with their own statement, then they should take it and come to the BJP”, he added.