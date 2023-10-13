IMPHAL: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has slammed the BJP government in Manipur for prohibiting sharing of “stories of human tragedy”.

Gaurav Gogoi was referring to the order of Manipur government that prohibited sharing of “videos and pictures/images depicting violent activities like causing/inflicting harm/injury to body and/or damage to public/private property etc”.

The Manipur government in the order stated that “nobody shall by allowed to circulate/spread such videos/images/pictures through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc”.

Referring to this order of the Manipur government, Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said: “While Indian media is discussing the horrific pictures emanating from Israel-Palestine, the BJP in Manipur have forbidden sharing stories of human tragedy.”

He added: “This is another attempt to cover up the failures of BJP. PM Modi would never have spoken if the truth was hidden.”

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic violence broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state.

Videos and pictures in relation to crimes of horrific nature emerged on social media platforms time and again exposing Manipur and central governments’ failures to curb the violence in the state.

While video of two Kuki women being paraded naked surfaced on social media platforms, pictures of two missing Meitei students who were ‘killed’ also emerged.

Both the incidents resulted in massive demonstrations across Manipur and outrage in the entire country and pushed the Manipur government to a corner with tough questions being asked, especially by independent media houses.