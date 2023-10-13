IMPHAL: The women in Churachandpur district of Manipur protested against alleged “door-to-door” search operations allegedly conducted by security forces.

Sources informed that the women folk in Churachandpur district of Manipur took to the streets and allegedly blocked convoy of security personnel.

The women protestors took this step, when the security personnel arrived to allegedly conduct “door-to-door” search operations.

The protestors, according to sources, stated that they blocked the alleged search operation by security forces claiming that none of such operation was conducted in other parts of Manipur.

Manipur unrest: CBI arrests ‘mastermind’ behind ‘killing’ of two missing Meitei students

The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has arrested the alleged ‘mastermind’ behind the ‘killing’ of the two missing Meitei students in Manipur.

The arrested ‘mastermind’ behind the killing of the two missing Meitei students in Manipur has been identified as Paolunmang (22).

CBI officials, on Friday (October 13), informed that a special investigation team of the agency arrested Paolunmang from Pune on Wednesday (October 11).

Then the CBI brought the arrested individual to Guwahati to be produced before a court.

The special court has sent Paolunmang to CBI custody till October 16.

Two Meitei students, Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) went missing on July 6 and photos of the bodies were widely shared on social media earlier in September.

Since the photos of the bodies of the two ‘dead’ Meitei students went viral on social media platforms, the valley areas of Manipur witnessed demonstrations, especially by students, demanding justice for the two ‘dead’ Meitei students.

In fact, the Manipur police and other security forces in the state were accused of ‘high-handedness’ and “use of excess force” against the student protestors.