IMPHAL: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has arrested the alleged ‘mastermind’ behind the ‘killing’ of the two missing Meitei students in Manipur.

The arrested ‘mastermind’ behind the killing of the two missing Meitei students in Manipur has been identified as Paolunmang (22).

CBI officials, on Friday (October 13), informed that a special investigation team of the agency arrested Paolunmang from Pune on Wednesday (October 11).

Then the CBI brought the arrested individual to Guwahati to be produced before a court.

The special court has sent Paolunmang to CBI custody till October 16.

On October 01, the CBI had arrested two men – Paominlun Haokip and Smalsawm Haokip – and two women – Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang – in connection with the ‘killing’ of the two missing Meitei students.

Also read: Manipur: Man accidentally shot dead by friend

Two minors were also arrested by the CBI in connection with the case.

Two Meitei students, Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) went missing on July 6 and photos of the bodies were widely shared on social media earlier in September.

Since the photos of the bodies of the two ‘dead’ Meitei students went viral on social media platforms, the valley areas of Manipur witnessed demonstrations, especially by students, demanding justice for the two ‘dead’ Meitei students.

In fact, the Manipur police and other security forces in the state were accused of ‘high-handedness’ and “use of excess force” against the student protestors.