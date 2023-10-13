Imphal: A 47-year-old man was accidentally shot dead by his friend as both were handling an SBBL licensed gun, with which they wanted to kill wild birds.

The man died of his injuries at Willong Khullen village under Maram police station of Senapati district of Manipur bordering Nagaland on the north.

The police said that the incident happened on Thursday at around 2.20 p.m. while the two bosom friends were working in a vast paddy field while trying to kill wild birds in the area.

The licensed gun holder R Moses (35) of Willong Khullen who committed the crime took the assistance of the village authority and surrendered to the police the same day.

He reportedly confessed to having killed his friend Sanathoi Khumukcham of Umathel Awang Leikai of Thoubal district.

The duo who had been close friends for the past six years went to Willong Khullen village on Tuesday to help with the paddy harvesting of another mutual friend named Kangba.

The police said that the weapon used in the crime has been confiscated and a case has been registered for legal proceedings.