Guwahati: Perumbavoor police have arrested a couple from Assam for allegedly murdering their 10-day-old daughter and dumping the body near a river in Mudikkal in Kerala’s Ernakulam district.

The accused have been identified as Maksidul Islam and Mushida Khatoon.

The body of the child was found wrapped in a plastic bag in an abandoned area near the river on October 8, Onmanorama reported.

Police investigations revealed that the couple, who were in a live-in relationship, had suffocated the child to death due to their unwillingness to raise a child.

The police initially traced an Assam woman, an employee at a plywood factory, who was pregnant in the area. However, the woman, Mushida Khatoon, managed to escape to Assam with her partner, Maksidul Islam, shortly after the crime. The police intensified their investigation and eventually located the duo.

According to reports, the couple had met in Kerala after divorcing their respective spouses. They had been living together in Kerala for an extended period. Police sources further revealed that the couple had decided to kill their child following a disagreement over the pregnancy.

This incident comes amidst a recent surge in criminal cases involving migrant workers in the state. Last week, three migrant workers were allegedly killed by their roommate, also from Assam, at a timber mill in Perumbavoor.

The Perumbavoor police are currently investigating the case and will soon file charges against the accused.