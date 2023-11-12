Imphal: After several rounds of peace talks are being broken down, the United Naga Council, (UNC), the apex Naga body in the region has reiterated its appeals to the warring actors – the Meiteis and the Kukis to come together at the earliest towards making a sort of a “joint declaration” for suspension of hostilities that entered 7 months.

The UNC Peace Committee urged the two warring groups stating that either somehow or someone, belonging to either the Meitei community or the Kuki-Zo community, must show magnanimity by declaring a unilateral ceasefire.

The UNC Peace Committee members are optimistic that if any of the two fighting groups unilaterally declares a truce, the other would/may follow suit which is actually an act of bravery and and not otherwise.

Also Read: Assam: Motorcyclist killed after colliding with a parked truck in Goalpara

The UNC had met clandestine meetings with the leaders of the two warring communities separately but the specifics which transpired in the meetings were not disclosed.

Notably, in September, the Naga peace committee had urged Governments at the centre and state to “work without fear and favour to ensure the rule of law”.

Also Read: Documentary film chronicles legacy of Assam’s Barua family set to world premiere

Resentment between members of the Kuki tribe – who live in the hills, get economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education – and the Meiteis – who control the more prosperous lowlands – spilt over as they clashed on May 3, 2023.

The violence was triggered after a court in February suggested that the special privileges granted to the Kukis, comprising 16% of the state’s population, be extended to the Meiteis, who are a majority in Manipur.

At least 180 people have been killed and more than 61,000 displaced in the violence. Several rounds of peace talks between the groups have broken down.