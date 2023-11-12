Guwahati: Baruar Xongxar (The House of Baruas), a 71-minute documentary film about a Guwahati home that has produced many of Assam’s cinematic, cultural, and sports icons, is set to world premiere.

The trailer and poster for the film were released in Guwahati on Saturday.

The documentary, directed by acclaimed filmmaker and journalist Utpal Borpujari, revolves around the iconic Barua residence, an Assam-type house nestled amidst the serene environs of Latasil, one of Guwahati’s oldest localities.

This landmark structure, constructed in 1923 by engineer Chandranath Barua, has witnessed the birth and nurturing of numerous talents, including filmmaker-actor-musician Brajen Barua, filmmaker-footballer-flautist-painter Nip Barua, filmmaker Dibon Barua, cricketer-pilot-entrepreneur-politician Girin Barua, radio broadcaster Niren Barua, singer-turned-composer Ramen Barua, and cricketer-turned-singer Dwipen Barua.

The Barua family’s contributions to Assamese cinema are truly unparalleled. They have produced over 30 feature films in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, including notable gems like Smritir Parax (1955), Ronga Police, Dr. Bezbarua, Lalita, Mukuta, Ajoli Nabow, Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati, Shakuntala Aru Shankar Joseph Ali, Jog Biyog, Toramai, and Ajala Kokai.

Beyond their cinematic prowess, the Baruas have excelled in various fields, making significant contributions to Assamese culture and sports.

Girin Barua, a cricket stalwart, represented Assam in the Ranji Trophy for 15 years, while Dwipen Barua, a gifted musician, captivated audiences with his soulful melodies.

Nip Barua, a multi-talented individual, not only made films but also captained the Assam football team in the Santosh Trophy.

The documentary, produced by Nayan Prasad, Jemini Phukan, and Dibyajyoti Saharia under the banner of Surjya and Jemini Phukan Production, features a stellar crew, including chief assistant director Bhaskar Jyoti Das, cinematographer Rituraj Shivam, editor Jhulan Krishna Mahanta, sound designer and mixing engineer Debajit Gayan, researcher and assistant director Manaswinee Mahanta, and production sound mixers Nayan Jyoti Bhuyan and Manjit Nath.

Moreover, renowned musician Rupam Talukdar has recreated some of Ramen Barua’s immortal compositions on accordion especially for the film.

The release of the poster and trailer on the verandah of the legendary Barua residence marks a pivotal moment in the film’s journey towards its world premiere.

The film’s inclusion in the Indian Panorama section of the forthcoming 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa is a testament to its significance and the extraordinary legacy of the Barua family.