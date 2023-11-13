Guwahati: Two brothers from Amolapatty, Dibrugarh in Assam drowned while performing a pind daan ceremony (a ritual to pay homage to departed souls) in memory of their late mother at Mohanaghat area in the district.

The brothers were identified as Diganta Kakoti and Ananta Kakoti.

Diganta slipped and fell into the Brahmaputra River while approaching to offer the symbolic pind.

Ananta jumped into the river in a brave attempt to save his elder brother, but both of them were swept away by the powerful currents.

Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a rescue operation, but only Diganta’s body was recovered on Monday morning.

Diganta Kakoti was a married man and father of two girls.

The police are investigating the incident and are checking for safety lapses during the ritual.