Dibrugarh: Sri Sri Siddheshwari Kali Mandir Puja Committee will celebrate the 50th year of celebration and this year they have made ‘Samudra Garva’ (Oceans depth) as their pandal theme.

The pandal has been made by the local artisans and to attract the pandal hoppers the puja committee has tried everything possible to do it in a traditional way.

Sri Sri Siddheshwari Kali Mandir puja is one of the popular pujas in Dibrugarh and people from different areas of Dibrugarh come here to take the blessing of Maa Kali.

“This time we are celebrating the golden Jubilee and our theme is based on ‘Samudra Garva’ where you will find everything that is found in the sea. With traditional style we will organise our puja this time,” said Sewali Dutta, a committee member.

She said, “With eco-friendly materials, our pandals were made. All local artisans have made the puja pandals. Every year we witness huge crowds and this year we are expecting huge crowds in our puja mandap.”

“We will perform Kali puja by maintaining all traditional rituals,” Dutta said.

On the other hand, the Shantipara Sri Sri Kali Mandir Puja Committee has been gearing up to celebrate the 63rd Kali Puja this year and the members are working day and night to finish the work on time.

This year they have taken up “Empire State Building” of the United States as their theme.

Every year this puja committee takes up different themes and gets appreciation from the pandal hoppers.

While talking to this correspondent, Arijit Talukdar, a member of the puja committee said, “This year we have chosen the theme ‘Empire State Building’ of the USA and lesser light will be used to attract the pandal hoppers. Every year we witness huge crowds during the puja. This year also we are hoping for a large number of people to visit the puja.”

“Our puja attracts huge crowds due to our uniqueness. We try to do it in a unique way and this time we have chosen a theme and hope people will like it,” Talukdar said.

On the other hand, Sri Sri Banishadan Kali Puja Committee has been organising the puja this time with traditional style.

“We will organise Kali puja in a traditional way. Every year we perform the puja and get a good response from the crowd,” said a member of the puja committee.

Most of the Kali Puja committees in Dibrugarh have taken eco-friendly themes to attract the crowd.

All the big budgets Kali pujas in Dibrugarh have been busy arranging their pujas in a peaceful manner.