Guwahati: Pratibha Meshram, IAS officer of the 2023 batch, formally took charge as the new Co-District Commissioner of Margherita subdivision under Tinsukia district of Assam on Monday.

The official handover ceremony was held at the Office of the Co-District Commissioner, marking the transition of administrative responsibilities from outgoing officer Leena Pawe, ACS, who has been transferred and appointed as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jorhat district.

Meshram, a native of Delhi and an officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, completed her probationary training in the Sonitpur district. She was noted for her performance and leadership capabilities during her training period.

Her appointment to Margherita is part of the state government’s efforts to infuse new energy and capable leadership at the grassroots administrative level.

Welcoming the new officer, the official Facebook page of the Co-District Commissioner, Margherita, posted: “The Office of the Co-District Commissioner, Margherita, today welcomed Smt. Pratibha Meshram, IAS (2023 batch)… as the new Co-District Commissioner.”

The Tinsukia District Administration and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Assam, also acknowledged the administrative change and extended their best wishes to both officers.