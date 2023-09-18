KOLKATA: Santiniketan, a town in West Bengal, has been added to the list of UNESCO world heritage sites.

Shantiniketan was declared as UNESCO world heritage site during the 45th session of the world heritage committee in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (September 17).

“BREAKING! New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulations!” the UNESCO wrote on X (formally Twitter).

Shantiniketan is a neighbourhood of Bolpur town in the Bolpur subdivision of Birbhum district in West Bengal.

It is located approximately 152 km north of Kolkata.

It was established by Maharshi Devendranath Tagore, and later expanded by his son, Rabindranath Tagore.

A ‘world university’ was established at Santiniketan in 1921, recognising the unity of humanity or “Visva Bharati”.

The town is known for its literary and artistic heritage, with the notable figures being Rabindranath Tagore and Nandalal Bose.

In addition, the Visva Bharati also serves as Shantiniketan’s cultural center.