Guwahati: A suspected fake gold dealer was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police in Guwahati on Wednesday.

As per reports, the suspect has been identified as Dilwar Hussain, a resident of Lakhimpur’s Bihpuria.

He was found possessing over a kilogram of fake gold items near the TV Tower in the Bhangagarh area of Guwahati.

Police seized the counterfeit gold, along with cash and a mobile phone from the accused after his arrest.

As per sources, the police had inputs about a person carrying fake gold items.

The police have also initiated legal proceedings against Hussain.