Guwahati: Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi is likely to face disciplinary measures after being absent from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit meeting on December 5.

Reports state that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed displeasure over Gogoi’s absence, prompting the issuance of a show-cause notice.

Also Read: Assam: FASTag parking payment system enabled at Guwahati Airport

Sidhanku Ankur Barua, the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), is also at risk of receiving a show-cause notice.

The meeting, held at the state headquarters in Guwahati, primarily focused on strategizing for the BJP in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections.

Also Read: Loss of natural dye plant sparked the idea of Assam’s village sanctuary

Sources also claimed that Chief Minister Sarma directed the state BJP general secretary, Diplu Ranjan Sarma, to urgently investigate the matter, particularly addressing the concerns raised about the Titabor unit youth wing’s activity during the meeting.